Netherlands embassy in Pakistan to remain closed from THIS date

ISLAMABAD: The Netherlands Embassy in Pakistan has announced its temporary closure from July 9, 2025, ARY News reported quoting embassy’s official social media.

According to a statement released on social media, the embassy had previously been closed on July 7 due to heavy rainfall.

However, no specific duration for the closure was mentioned in the July 9 notice. The embassy has advised citizens with scheduled appointments not to visit during this period and assured affected applicants that they will be contacted soon to reschedule.

It is worth mentioning here that widespread heavy rainfall lashed various cities across Pakistan.

The National Disaster Management Authority NDMA report stated at least 87 people killed and 149 injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan.

The data, compiled over the past two weeks, mentioned the severe toll of the monsoon season, with flash flooding identified as the primary cause of the fatalities.

In 24 hours alone, six more lives were lost, underscoring the ongoing danger posed by the weather system.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bore the brunt of the disaster, reporting 30 deaths, including 14 children, and 30 injuries. Punjab followed closely, with 29 fatalities, including 15 children and four women, alongside 77 injuries.

The NDMA report also noted losses in other regions, with one death in Azad Kashmir, 16 in Sindh, and 11 in Balochistan. Injuries were recorded as 34 in Sindh, three in Balochistan, and five in Azad Kashmir, reflecting the widespread impact across the country.

