Netherlands stun Bangladesh with 87-run victory

KOLKATA: An outstanding bowling performance from the Netherlands saw them secure an 87-run victory over Bangladesh at the ICC World Cup 2023.

Scott Edwards’ half-century helped the Dutch to a competitive score of 229 in a struggle of a first innings.

But his bowling attack also took advantage of a helpful surface to leave Bangladesh’s reply in tatters, with the Tigers slipping to 142 all out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss at Eden Gardens and gave his side the chance to get a score on the board. But wickets fell in clusters as Bangladesh took control of the match through the first half of the first innings, with Taskin Ahmed particularly impressive.

With his team in trouble, Edwards stood up with a captain’s knock, hitting a fine half-century to help his team towards a total that kept them in the game.

And Paul van Meekeren led the way with the ball for the Dutch, taking 4/23 as part of a bowling unit that cranked up the pressure on an underperforming Bangladesh side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The Tigers suffered early setbacks in their search for 230 to win, with Litton Das the first to depart, caught behind off Aryan Dutt for cautious three from 12 balls.

And fellow opener Tanzid Hazan joined him back in the dugout just an over later, with Edwards (15) again taking the catch behind the stumps, this time off Van Beek.

Bangladesh bedded down to recover from the early wickets, but suffered another blow when Paul van Meekeren struck to remove Najmul Hossain Shanto for 9, leaving the Tigers 45/3 and in need of a significant rebuild.

And the Netherlands momentum continued apace as Shakib Al Hasan (5) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (35) were both prised out to leave Bangladesh 69/5 and needing something special to avoid defeat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The winning post moved a step closer when Mahedi Hasan was run out at the non-striker’s end in a moment that encapsulated both the brilliance of the Dutch and the off-colour nature of Bangladesh on the night.

Mahmudullah looked most likely to provide that special finish, but was superbly caught by Dutt off De Leede for 20 to leave Netherlands seemingly closing in on victory.

And the final wickets came in quick time after a gutsy ninth-wicket stand, with Ackermann bowling Mustafizur Rahman and Van Meekeren returning to account for Taskin just two balls later.