Netizens baffled after “Frankenstein’s fish” picture goes viral

Netizens were baffled when a fisherman from Russia posted a picture of a fish which he calls the “Frankenstein’s fish”.

According to a foreign news agency, Roman Fedortsov was working on a trawler in the port city of Murmansk when he spotted the eerie creature which was translucent in colour and had a jagged tail, a scary eye and weird fins.

It looked like it was sewn together because of the unique markings on its whole body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account)

The fisherman shared the fish’s picture on Instagram. It has close to 7,000 likes. Netizens came up with different guesses to define the creature.

A user wrote, “Hey! A Ghost Chimera! Also known as ghost sharks, rat fish, spookfish, and rabbit fish! I dont see pics of them too often. 👏” while another believed it to be a “Dr. Seuss character”.

On the other hand, some users found the creature beautiful.

“Kinda pretty actually 😊” an Instagram user stated. Another wrote it was “kinda pretty actually 😊”

Related – Did fish really swallow eel in this bizarre video?

Earlier, netizens were baffled to see a picture of a strange fish that looked that a cheeseburger with teeth after it went viral.

A foreign news agency mentioned that 39-year-old Roman Fedorstov discovered the strange fish when he was filming a commercial.

The 39-year-old fisherman catches haddock, mackerel, and codes in his expeditions in the Norwegian and Barents seas.

Comments