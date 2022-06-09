Netizens baffled after “Frankenstein’s fish” picture goes viral

Netizens were baffled when a fisherman from Russia posted a picture of a fish which he calls the “Frankenstein’s fish”.
According to a foreign news agency, Roman Fedortsov was working on a trawler in the port city of Murmansk when he spotted the eerie creature which was translucent in colour and had a jagged tail, a scary eye and weird fins.
It looked like it was sewn together because of the unique markings on its whole body.
The fisherman shared the fish’s picture on Instagram. It has close to 7,000 likes. Netizens came up with different guesses to define the creature.
A user wrote, “Hey! A Ghost Chimera! Also known as ghost sharks, rat fish, spookfish, and rabbit fish! I dont see pics of them too often. 👏” while another believed it to be a “Dr. Seuss character”.
On the other hand, some users found the creature beautiful.
Earlier, netizens were baffled to see a picture of a strange fish that looked that a cheeseburger with teeth after it went viral.
A foreign news agency mentioned that 39-year-old Roman Fedorstov discovered the strange fish when he was filming a commercial.
The 39-year-old fisherman catches haddock, mackerel, and codes in his expeditions in the Norwegian and Barents seas.