Netizens criticize Amber Heard for remarks on defamation case verdict

Netizens criticized Hollywood actor Amber Heard for comments over the role of social media during the defamation case against former husband Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman 2 star, in an interview, said she does not blame the jury for the judgement.

Amber Heard is speaking out for the first time since the trial: “Even if you think I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me … that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”pic.twitter.com/2vY37VZpWI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 13, 2022

She said, “Even if you think I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

Her statements did not sit well with the netizens as they took to social media for calling her out.

#AmberHeard has learned nothing from that trial. Nothing. She’s saying the same things, making the same faces and expressing herself in the exact same way she did in court. She’s not credible. She had a jury of her alleged “peers,” in abused women. Our verdict? She is an abuser. https://t.co/LzaKG0Ena7 — Chloe (@MistralWinds) June 13, 2022

Well #amberheard is at it again please just shut up already.Your lies is what made the jury have the verdict they did. No social media had a part in it. Jury couldn’https://t.co/a1RLAuAXhn body wants to commit perjury unlike you& slum of friends. #AmberTurd. #JohnnyDeppGotJustice — Savi (@BigelowSavannah) June 13, 2022

Amber Heard is a sociopathic narcissist who loves any attention.

She knows the attention for her will be gone after this guilty verdict so she has to keep the lie train going. https://t.co/IMj3AlsRJw — Alexander Roberto (@alexrnicholas) June 13, 2022

The defamation case verdict

A Virginia jury had ruled that actor Amber Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp in a widely watched six-week trial that featured explicit and graphic evidence and testimony detailing the former Hollywood couple’s soured relationship.

The jury also ruled in favour of Heard in some aspects of her counter-suit against Depp.

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard. The panel awarded Heard $2 million in damages.

Depp, the 58-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean”star, sued Heard for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse” in a newspaper opinion piece.

Heard, 36, countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a hoax.

Depp has denied hitting Heard or any woman and said she was the one who turned violent in their relationship.

Depp and Heard met in 2011 while filming The Rum Diary and wed in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized about two years later.

At the centre of the legal case is a December 2018 opinion piece by Heard in the Washington Post in which she made the statement about domestic abuse. The article did not mention Depp by name but his lawyer told jurors it was clear that Heard was referring to him.

During six weeks of testimony, Heard’s attorneys argued that she had told the truth and that her comments were covered as free speech under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.

Throughout the case, jurors listened to recordings of the couple’s fights and saw graphic photos of Depp’s bloody finger. He said the top of the finger was severed when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him in 2015.

Heard denied injuring Depp’s finger and said Depp sexually assaulted her that night with a liquor bottle. She said she struck him only to defend herself or her sister.

Testimony was livestreamed widely on social media, drawing large audiences to hear details about the couple’s troubled relationship.

Once among Hollywood’s biggest stars, Depp said Heard’s allegations cost him “everything.” A new Pirates movie was put on hold and Depp was replaced in the Fantastic Beasts film franchise, a Harry Potter spinoff.

Depp lost a libel case less than two years ago against the Sun, a British tabloid that labelled him a “wife-beater.” A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.

Depp’s lawyers filed the U.S. case in Fairfax County, Virginia, because the Washington Post is printed there. The newspaper is not a defendant.

