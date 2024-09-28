Netizens react to woman claiming Rs 60Lac salary ‘not enough to survive’

The internet reacts to an Indian woman in Canada who expressed dissatisfaction with her ₹60 lakh ($100,000) annual salary, citing high living costs in Toronto.

The viral video sparked mixed reactions online, with some users agreeing, while others argued her income should be sufficient for one person.

In the video, an Indian techie can be heard saying that with the experience of more than 10 years, she earns $100,000 in a year, however, she is “not at all” happy. She said, according to her, the salary is “not that much given the current economy.”

“It is not easy to live in Toronto with that sort of money. It is really bad,” she added. The video posted by Piyush Monga was captioned, “$95,000 not enough for Toronto? Well, this is a personal take. I guess $95,000 is enough for a single person but, our test lead in the house has a different take on it.”

The interviewer in the video asked, “For a person sitting in India, that’s ₹60 lakh a year. How is that not enough?” The woman replied that the prices of everything had increased since she came to Canada. Working at a bank as a test lead, the woman said, “A stick of butter was $4, now it’s $8. So inflation is very real,” she said.

She stated, “Inflation is very real, it does not hit you like that in India.” A single room rents costs her $1,600(99,000 INR), she added.

The user had mixed reactions for her. One commented, “Most of these people come here for 5 years and say o it’s hard.. our parents have been here for 30 years worked for $5hr in the 80s, 6.85 in the 90s finally now they’re settled. In summary it’s a journey..don’t expect to be set in 5yrs.”

Another user said, “95k should he enough for one person! Alot of people are earning less than that in Toronto,” replied another. “Purchasing power matters India’s 30 lakh could be equivalent to 125k in the US,” commented another. However, some even sided with her, saying, “FYI some people might have a lot of responsibilities. Maybe she has loans to repay. Stop judging based on half stories.”