Netizens relate with Deepak Perwani’s Instagram post

Prominent designer of Pakistan, Deepak Perwani took to his Instagram account on the past weekend to share a post highlighting the distress that Pakistanis face due to the electricity and gas crisis in winters, and users of social media app find it extremely relatable.

Deepak posted a picture of a metal bucket filled with water, that had a heating rod in it. He added a witty caption that said, “Back to the balti #karachi #winters na bijli na gas na pani phir bhi dil hai Pakistani 🙂”

Sounds like the celebrity is in the same boat as many others who go through these crises, while residing in Pakistan, and is relying on some ‘desi’ tricks this winter season.

His post has gone viral on social media and Netizens can’t stop relating to it. Many users of the app have left their comments.

Some of them suggested better solutions to the designer, while others warned about the possible hazards he is exposing himself to, for not taking required safety measures.

Many even expressed their nostalgia attached to the use of buckets as in older times. One of the users of the social app even joked about the comeback of forgotten hacks just like fashion.

