Netizens say Aamer Jamal is Iftikhar Ahmed’s “younger version”

Pakistan cricket fans are saying that fast-bowler Aamer Jamal is his teammate Iftikhar Ahmed’s “younger version”.

Aamer Jamal made his international debut in the fifth game of the seven-match T20I series against England in Lahore. He played a crucial role in his team’s thrilling victory.

Netizens praised him for his on-field performance but also pointed out how similar he looked to Iftikhar Ahmed.

Here’s what netizens had to say.

Aamer Jamal look younger version of Iftikhar — Ins (@BaeBuss) September 22, 2022

Possible lookalikes Aamer Jamal and Iftikhar Ahmed #Cricket pic.twitter.com/q1neVuuPdt — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 29, 2022

Aamer Jamal Iftikhar ka bhai hai? — Umar Aftab Butt (@documaraftab) September 28, 2022

Unpopular opinion: Aamer jamal is a lookalike of iftikhar. — Hassan (@_hassan_khalid) September 28, 2022

Moreover, netizens added pacer Haris Rauf into the mix as well. They believe that Aamer Jamal is the mixture of Haris Rauf and Iftikhar in looks and performance.

You can see Haris Rauf & Iftikhar Ahmed simultaneously now. That is Aamer Jamal. — Marwah Khan (@TheMarwahKhan) September 28, 2022

Iftikhar mein thora sa Rauf milayen, Aamer Jamal ban jayega. pic.twitter.com/VDlYVZ2XBq — ∞ (@b9nzyy) September 29, 2022

Pakistan clinched a six-wicket in Lahore on Wednesday.

Babar Azam’s side were dismissed for 145 in their 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 63 runs from 46 deliveries with two boundaries and three maximums.

England pacer Mark Wood bagged three wickets while David Willey and Sam Currans dismissed two batters each.

The visitors, chasing a 146-run target, managed 139-7 in their 20 overs.

Captain Moeen Ali remained unbeaten at 51 from 37 balls with two fours and four maximums to his name. Dawid Malan and Sam Curran scored 36 and 17.

Haris Rauf took two wickets. Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Aamer Jamal dismissed one batsman each.

