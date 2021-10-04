Never before gov’ts made policies for poor, says Shaukat Tarin amid KPP launch

ISLAMABAD: Nothing was done before to expand the income of the middle-income class of Pakistan and they are only left with their dreams, said Monday Finance minister Shaukat Tarin during the launch of the Kamyab Pakistan programme.

FM Shaukat Tarin said the present government, unlike its predecessors, is working for stable goals and the uplift of poor- and -middle-income classes.

Ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to inaugurate the Kamyab Pakistan program, the finance chief said in order for perpetual growth, consistency in policies is necessary.

He said the policies hammered out and implemented today would require about thirty years before they can bear the desired fruit. However, it is our effort to not wait for the trickle-down effect to benefit poor, he said.

Our PM wants to roll out programs to instantly aid the peoples in need of financial support.

PM launches Kamyab Pakistan Programme to provide loans

Pertinent to note that following Tarin’s address, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated much ambitious Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) of his government under which soft loans worth Rs1.4 trillion will be given to 3.7 million families.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony in Islamabad, Prime Minister Khan said that such a programme should have been launched 74 years back.

“We made the biggest mistake 74 years ago. We thought we should first collect revenue and then the country would prosper. This was a wrong decision,” he lamented, stressing the need for zeroing in on public welfare to alleviate poverty in the country.

