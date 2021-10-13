New 325 dengue infections emerge today in Punjab

LAHORE: At least 325 fresh dengue cases have emerged in the 24-hour tally on Wednesday across Punjab where 1,303 patients are already receiving treatment for the mosquito-borne infection, ARY News reported.

The breakbone fever has so far infected 1,303 Punjab people who are receiving medical treatment for it across the province. Just Lahore has 658 cases admitted in hospitals seeking medical help against dengue.

The health secretary of Punjab has confirmed that in the ongoing year alone, there have been 4,876 dengue cases out of which 3,666 were from Lahore only.

Islamabad, Pindi report 156 new dengue cases in one day

Separately today in a worrying development, as every day there are new and increasing numbers of dengue cases nationwide, collectively the twin cities reporting 156 fresh cases in the past 24-hour period on Wednesday, ARY News learned from health department sources.

In the past 24-hour period ending today, at least 95 cases were reported to have emerged in Rawalpindi alone taking the city tally to 695 since the past outbreak of epidemic-like spread.

Separately in Islamabad, during the same period, at least 61 fresh dengue cases emerged resulting in the growing scare of mosquito-borne disease.

