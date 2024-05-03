New agency formed to curb cyber crimes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has established the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to tackle the growing number of cyber crimes in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Cyber Crime Investigation Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been dissolved.

A notification to establish the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency has been issued. According to the notification, a 21-grade or higher rank officer, who will not be older than 63, will lead the agency as Director General.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency will also have Additional Director Generals, Directors, and Additional Directors.

As per the composition of the agency, Assistant Directors and other necessary posts will also be created. The Director General of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency will be appointed by the federal government for a period of two years.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing was established to investigate and prosecute cybercrime cases.