New AI game lets players talk to prehistoric characters

Archaeologists in Scandinavia are using artificial intelligence and free video game software to transform our understanding of the past.

A recent study by researchers from the University of Copenhagen and the University of Bergen demonstrates that experts can now create realistic, interactive history games quickly and affordably, without the need for large commercial studios.

Traditionally, museums have relied on static videos or text to convey historical information. However, this innovative project combines free tools like Unreal Engine with AI to develop an immersive 3D environment set in the Neolithic period (Stone Age).

The game expertly mixes real science with a fun digital experience. The world is built using 3D scans of ancient Danish tombs, where players can explore a forest and interact with two distinct characters: a modern-day archaeologist and a woman from prehistoric times.

The key difference from typical video games is the use of AI for character conversations, allowing for natural, open-ended chats instead of rigid scripts. These AI responses are based on verified historical facts, making the game both educational and engaging. Additionally, the flexible, non-scripted dialogue allows researchers to easily update the game as new historical findings emerge.

The study reveals that museums and schools can use these “archaeogames” to make history compelling for broad audiences. However, the authors warn that as game-making tools become more accessible, there is a risk of inaccurate historical content flooding the market.

They urge heritage experts to take the lead in building these digital worlds to guarantee they remain factually correct and evidence-based.