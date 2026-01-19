New Al-Jouf International Airport inaugurated

SAKAKA: Emir of Al-Jouf Prince Faisal bin Nawaf inaugurated the new Al-Jouf International Airport on Monday.

Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser and other dignitaries attended the event.

The new airport has a capacity of 1.6 million passengers annually, more than nine times the previous capacity of 175,000 passengers per year.

Spanning over an area of 24,000 square meters, the new terminal features two passenger boarding bridges, seven departure gates, and four arrival gates for international and domestic flights, in addition to 16 check-in counters, including two self-service options.

The new airport represents a modern air gateway, bolstering economic and tourism development in northern Saudi Arabia.

The airport also contributes to keeping pace with the increasing growth in travel to and from the region.

The airport enhances passenger flow with seven smart gates and five dual passport control counters. Designed to provide convenient logistics, the new airport boasts 470 meters of baggage conveyor belts and 648 parking spaces.

The airport is a comprehensive destination, featuring 1,700 square meters of commercial and investment areas, along with children’s play areas. The airport is currently served by three Saudi and four international carriers, and is connected to Riyadh, Jeddah, Sharjah, Dubai, Cairo, and Assiut.

During this season, domestic flights account for more than 70 percent of the airport’s total flights, with Riyadh being the most prominent destination, serving 38 flights per week.