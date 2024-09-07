New cabinet elected at Pak-German Press Club

The Pakistan German Press Club, representing overseas Pakistanis in Germany, has elected a new cabinet for the next four years.

Following the completion of Salim Butt’s presidency, the club held joint elections to appoint new officials.

Senior journalist Zahoor Ahmad was elected as chairman, while Nazeer Hussain was selected as chairperson. Renowned journalist Syed Rizwan Shah was chosen as president.

Other key positions include Matiullah as senior vice president and Imran Maher as general secretary.

Mirza Rohail Baig, a noted columnist and author, was appointed joint secretary, and sports journalist Syed Haider Naqvi was named finance secretary.

The club, which has been active for 17 years, will announce the swearing-in ceremony for the new cabinet soon.

The newly elected officials have pledged to enhance the club’s operations moving forward.