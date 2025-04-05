New car wash stations banned in Punjab

LAHORE: In a move to tackle water shortage, the Punjab government has officially declared the establishment of new car wash stations banned across the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Department of Environment has issued a notification enforcing the ban on new car wash stations, with violators facing legal action under the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to environmental authorities, the decision stems from concerns about water shortage in the province.

Research indicates that washing a single vehicle results in the wastage of approximately 400 liters of water, exacerbating the province’s water crisis.

Pakistan ranks among the top five countries most affected by climate change, experiencing significant temperature rises in recent years. Environmental experts warn that the country faces an increasing risk of floods and droughts due to these climatic shifts.

On average, Pakistan endures heatwaves for about 41 days annually, with recorded temperatures soaring to 53.7°C.

The Lahore High Court has enforced strict measures on water wastage, including penalties for excessive water usage and the establishment of new car wash stations.

For the past three years, multiple cities in Pakistan have consistently been among the hottest places on Earth.

These steps are being taken as Pakistan is facing a severe water shortage, with the Meteorological Department warning of critical shortages in Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab.

Earlier, due to water shortage crisis, farmers in Hyderabad took the initiative by building small dams on their properties.

This innovative strategy, backed by the Sindh government’s Water Management Program, aimed to conserve water, combat the ongoing water crisis, and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

The farmers have been utilizing these small dams not only to create watercourses but also to support drip irrigation systems, maximizing efficient water use.

The water crisis in Sindh has become critical, with major dams like Tarbela and Mangla reaching dangerously low levels.

This situation has resulted in a 50% shortfall in water supply, severely impacting essential crops such as cotton, sugarcane, and various vegetables.