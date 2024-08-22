New carry-on baggage rules for passengers travelling to Europe

The European Union is set to reimpose stricter rules on liquids in hand luggage at airports across the region, effective September 1.

Passengers will once again be limited to carrying containers of no more than 100 milliliters, and must pack them in a single transparent plastic bag with a maximum volume of 1 liter.

The tightened regulations come after EU officials raised concerns about the reliability of new computer tomography (CT) baggage scanners, which had led to relaxed rules at some German airport checkpoints.

The scanners, which use medical technology to create 3D images of bag contents, had allowed passengers to leave liquids in their bags.

The German Federal Police and Frankfurt Airport operator Fraport have alerted passengers to the impending change.

While medication and liquid baby food remain exempt, passengers must adhere to the new guidelines to avoid delays or confiscation of items.

Notably, the new EU regulations permit liquids to remain in bags at checkpoints equipped with the new scanners, but conventional scanners, still common in many EU airports, require liquids and electronics to be unpacked and presented separately.

As the rule change takes effect, passengers are advised to prepare by packing liquids and gels in compliant containers and transparent bags to ensure a smooth security screening process.

The EU will conduct a security review of the new scanners, leaving room for potential future adjustments to the regulations.