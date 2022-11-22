New COAS appointment: Defence ministry forwards summary to Prime Minister’s Office

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: Defence Ministry has forwarded the summary for the appointment of the new chief of army staff (COAS) to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) after receiving the names of the senior-most lieutenant generals from the General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY News on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Army headquarters, General Headquarters (GHQ), has forwarded the summary to recommend the names of senior-most lieutenant generals for the appointment of the new chief of army staff (COAS) appointment.

Ahead of the appointment of the new COAS, the GHQ forwarded a summary comprising the names of the senior-most army officers to the defence ministry. The appointment of the Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee (CJCSC) will also be made from the recommended names.

Among the names, Lt Gen Asim Munir was placed in the first position, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza in the second, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas in the third, Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood in the fourth, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed in the fifth and Lt Gen Muhammad Amir on the sixth position in the seniority list.

In accordance with the Constitution, the prime minister has the power to make the appointment of the four-star position in the armed forces. Later, the president will give the approval for the four-star appointments in the armed forces.

PM summons federal cabinet session

PM Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet’s special session to discuss one-point agenda, sources told ARY News.

Sources told ARY News that a special session of the federal cabinet was summoned by PM Shehbaz Sharif to discuss a one-point agenda. It is expected that the matter related to the key appointment of the army chief will be discussed in the upcoming meeting.

Sources said that PM Sharif is expected to approve the appointment of the new army chief after holding consultations with the cabinet members.

Asif says ‘appointment to be made in 24 hours’

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed earlier in the day that the appointment of the new chief of army staff (COAS) will be made in next 24 hours.

Khawaja Asif said in a statement that the summary for the recommended senior military officers will be sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif within a day and the appointment of the new COAS will be made in 24 hours.

He further said that the General Headquarters (GHQ) is currently possessing the authority to recommend the names of the senior military officers, however, all matters will be settled by Thursday.

