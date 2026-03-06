Are new currency notes for Eid-ul-Fitr cancelled? SBP responds

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that new currency notes will not be issued for Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, saying the notice being shared online is fake.

The clarification came after a letter widely circulated on social platforms suggested that the central bank had decided not to release new currency notes for Eid-ul-Fitr this year. The document also claimed that the usual SMS service used for obtaining new currency notes would not be available and advised people to rely on digital payment methods instead.

However, SBP officials said the bank has not issued any such notice regarding new currency notes for Eid-ul-Fitr. They stressed that any official announcement about new currency notes is always made through a formal press release, which remains the only verified channel used by the central bank to communicate with the public and mainstream media.

According to officials, messages circulating through unofficial letters, screenshots, or SMS cannot be considered authentic unless they originate directly from the State Bank’s official communication platforms.

The clarification came as confusion spread online, with many people sharing the letter and questioning whether new currency notes would be available for Eid-ul-Fitr. The central bank has urged the public to ignore such unverified claims and rely only on official statements for information related to new currency notes.

In other news, the Met Department predicted that the Shawal moon is unlikely to be sighted on the 29th of Ramadan.

Officials explained that the new moon will be born at 6:23 AM on March 19, meaning its age by sunset will only be 12 to 13 hours.

Because the moon will not be old enough for a clear sighting, the department stated it is highly improbable that the Shawal moon will be visible on March 19.