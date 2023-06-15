New curriculum approved from Class 9 to 12

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has approved to implement new curriculum from Class 9 to 12 in Islamabad and federal schools, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The new curriculum for Class 9 to 12 will be implemented in Islamabad and federal ministries schools from 2024 following the approval of the secretary education ministry.

A notification was also issued in this regards. The notification stated that new curriculum for Class 9 and 11 will be implemented in 2024, whereas, the new syllabus for Class 10 and 12 will be implemented in 2025.

Sources told ARY News that the notification was sent to all provinces by the education ministry. The provinces will notify the implementation of the new syllabus in accordance with their laws and cabinet approval.

Sources added that provincial experts will forward their recommendations regarding the new curriculum. It is important to mention here that the government conducted policy dialogues in provinces for coherence.

The new curriculum covers all subjects including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, computer science, entrepreneurship, Islamiat, Pakistan studies, Urdu and English.