New emails reveal ex-Prince Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace

Newly disclosed emails released by the United States Department of Justice have revealed that former Prince Andrew invited convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace shortly after Epstein completed a court ordered house arrest sentence in 2010.

The emails are part of an ongoing release of documents linked to federal investigations into Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

According to the records, Epstein contacted Andrew in late September 2010, just weeks after his house arrest ended in August. In one email dated September 27, Epstein told Andrew that he would be in London with three women and said he would need “private time” during their visit. Epstein also asked whether he should bring the women with him “so as to add some life.”

Andrew responded by suggesting a private meeting at Buckingham Palace. In his reply, Andrew wrote, “I am just departing Scotland should be down by 1800. I’ll ring you when I get down if you can give me a number to ring. Alternatively, we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy.”

The emails offer further insight into the continued relationship between the two men after Epstein’s 2008 conviction in Florida, where he pleaded guilty to solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor.

Epstein served part of his sentence in a minimum-security jail before being placed on house arrest.