New format for PSL 11 on cards

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 will be played under a new format, with the expanded eight-team tournament set to unfold in two phases, according to reports.

Scheduled from March 26 to May 3, 2026, PSL 11 will comprise 44 matches across a 39-day window.

According to the details, the redesigned structure moves away from the traditional league system to accommodate the expanded field without significantly extending the tournament’s duration.

Under the new format, the opening phase will be played on a single-league basis, with each of the eight teams facing every other side once. This stage will ensure uniform competition before the league progresses to its next phase.

The second phase will adopt a Super Four-style structure, splitting the eight teams into two groups of four.

Each team will play three matches in this round, resulting in 12 fixtures and shaping the final standings ahead of the knockout stage.

The top two teams from the Super Four phase will advance to the playoffs. As in previous editions, four playoff matches, including the final, will be held to determine the PSL 11 champions.

Despite the revised format and increase in the number of teams, each side will still be guaranteed a minimum of 10 matches, maintaining parity with earlier seasons of the league.

Matches will be staged in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan, while Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad is set to make its PSL debut as a host venue.