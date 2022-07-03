New franchise added to Kashmir Premiere League

PCB has added one new franchise to the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), the season 2 of KPL would have seven instead of six teams, ARY News reported.

According to details, PCB has issued to no objection certificate (NOC) for the inclusion of one new franchise to the KPL. The new franchise added to the league would be Jammu Jaanbaaz. The draft for season 2 of the league would be held after Eid-ul-Azha.

Only six teams had participated in the inaugural season of the Kashmir Premier League including Rawlakot Hawks, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Lions, Bagh Stallions and Overseas warriors.

The first season of the KPL was won by Rawlakot Hawks while Muzaffarabad Tigers were the runners-up. Mirpur Royals had finished in the third spot while the Overseas Warriors finished fourth.

Left-handed opener Sharjeel Khan was the top scorer of the tournament with 296 runs, while Salman Irshad got the highest (16) wickets.

