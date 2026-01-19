New Google Chrome setting lets you remove on-device AI for scam detection

Google Chrome now allows users to delete the local AI models that power its “Enhanced Protection” security feature. Spotted by browser enthusiast Leo (@Leopeva64) in Chrome Canary, this new setting gives users more control over on-device artificial intelligence.

Google updated ‘Enhanced Protection’ last year, integrating AI models to provide “real-time” defense against dangerous websites, downloads, and extensions. While the company has not fully detailed how this differs from the older version, it confirmed that the feature uses AI to analyze patterns in real-time. This allows Chrome to warn users about potential threats, such as phishing sites or suspicious downloads, even if Google has not previously identified them.

Now, users can actively manage these models. Navigating to Chrome Settings > System and disabling “On-device GenAI” removes the local AI model from the device.

Reports suggest that this local model’s functionality may eventually extend beyond scam detection to support other Chrome features. Currently available in the experimental Chrome Canary build, Google expects to release this capability to all users soon.