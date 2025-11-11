new Google Maps tools let developers use Gemini AI to create interactive projects

Google Maps is introducing new AI features, including a builder agent and an MCP server—a tool that links AI assistants to Google Maps’ technical documentation—to help developers and users make interactive projects using Maps data and code. The company stated that it is using Gemini models across the board to power these features.

Among the new tools available, the builder agent allows users to create interactive map-based prototypes by simply describing their desired project in text. For example, you can request, “Create a Street View tour of a city,” “Generate a map that visualizes real-time weather in my region,” or “List pet-friendly hotels in the city.”

Once the code is generated, you have the option to export it, test the preview project using your own API keys as needed, or modify the project in Firebase Studio.

The same tool also features a styling agent that allows users to create a customized map to match a particular style format or theme. This could enable brands to create maps with specific color coding, allowing them to differentiate between areas or locations.

Google already delivers map data grounding via the Gemini API. The company is now rolling out a similar feature, called Grounding Lite, which enables developers to ground their own AI models using Model Context Protocol (MCP). This standard lets AI assistants connect to external data sources.

With this feature, AI assistants can answer questions like, “How far is the nearest grocery store?” The company is also shipping Contextual View, a low-code Google Maps component that provides users with a visible understanding of such questions. The feature can show a list, a map view, or a 3D display as an answer.

Google is also adding a code assistant toolkit, the MCP server, which connects with Google Maps’ documentation. Developers can use this connection to obtain information on how to utilize the Google Maps API and data. Last month, the company launched extensions for Gemini’s command-line tool, enabling developers to access Maps data.

The company is also attempting to incorporate more Gemini-powered features for Maps on the consumer side. Last week, it enabled users to use Gemini hands-free with Maps for navigation.