New Grand Duke Guillaume delivers first speech as head of state after Henri’s abdication

Luxembourg has officially bid farewell to its monarch of 25 years!

Grand Duke Henri has finally passed down the Luxembourgish throne to his beloved son Guillaume in an emotional abdication ceremony at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg city on Friday, October 3.

The 70-year-old Grand Duke of Luxembourg, who had been reigning the country since 2020, looked visibly emotional while signing the declaration in attendance of his wife Grand Duchess Maria Teresa as well as the new Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie.

The father-son duo donned khaki military uniform adorned with his honors and decorations for the ceremony while their wives were also dressed to the nines.

Stephanie looked ethereal in a lilac caped tulle dress which she paired with spectacular diamond drop earrings while Maria Teresa stunned in a mauve caped dress with cut-out detailing.

On the special occasion, the royal family of Luxembourg was joined by the Belgian and Dutch royals, including Queen Mathilde, Princess Elisabeth, King Philippe, King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.

Later in the ceremony, the new Grand Duke Guillaume sworn in at the Chamber of Deputies and delivered his first ever speech as head of state for which he received a long-standing ovation.