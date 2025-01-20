New Gwadar International Airport becomes fully operational

New Gwadar International Airport has become operational as the first commercial flight successfully landed on Monday, ARY News reported.

As per details, PIA flight PK-503, departed from Karachi at 9:50 AM, with 46 passengers on board.

The PIA plane touched down on the runway of New Gwadar International Airport at 11:15 AM local time, officially marking the commencement of operations at this state-of-the-art facility.

The flight was given a water canon salute.

To make this moment even more memorable, the Minister of Defence and Aviation, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and others were present at the airport to extend a warm welcome to the first commercial flight.

According to the PIA spokesperson, this is a moment of pride not just for Gwadar but for all of Pakistan, paving the way for economic growth, tourism, and international connectivity in the region.

The inauguration of New Gwadar International Airport is the beginning of a new era in air travel, opening doors to endless opportunities for regional and global connectivity.