New Gwadar international airport nears completion

GWADAR: The construction of the New Gwadar International Airport is in its final stages, with significant financial investments and plans for its operational commencement later this year.

In the current financial year, more than Rs 3.5 billion have been spent on the airport’s development.

The budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 has allocated an additional Rs 3.56 billion to ensure the completion of various construction and development projects.

According to documents, an expenditure of Rs 2.19 billion is designated for the construction of buildings and structures.

Telecommunication work will see an investment of Rs 49.99 million, while Rs103 million have been allocated for furniture purchases in the upcoming financial year.

Transportation purchases will receive an expenditure of Rs 50 million, and Rs 17.8 million will be spent on consultancy work.

It is pertinent to mention here that the last financial year, Rs 5 billion were reserved for the airport’s construction.

Sources indicate that the operational part of Gwadar Airport will be completed by September, with operations expected to commence by December 2024.

Currently, only four percent of the operational portion remains unfinished. Other developmental works related to the airport are projected to be completed by December 2025.

The New Gwadar International Airport is poised to enhance the region’s connectivity and economic growth, serving as a crucial infrastructure project for Pakistan’s burgeoning aviation sector.