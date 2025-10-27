New iPad Pro could get an upgrade with vapor chamber cooling

Apple is preparing to include a vapor chamber for the upcoming iPad Pro with the powerful M6 chip, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman

We have already seen that the iPhone 17 Pro is equipped with a vapor chamber that helps to boost cooling and performance. As the iPad has a larger surface area and the heat dissipates more than an iPhone, this cooling system should make the tablet more capable when it comes to demanding tasks, like gaming, video editing, or AI apps.

According to Gurman, Apple could market the vapor chamber cooling as another way to distinguish between the iPad models.

Apple previously enhanced the cooling capabilities of its M4-generation iPad Pros with a new copper heat sink. Now, Apple is reportedly considering a vapor chamber for improved heat performance, a technology already present in smartphones from Samsung and Google, and even in Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 (2023).

Gurman predicts that if Apple adheres to its typical 18-month release cycle, an M6 iPad Pro featuring this advanced liquid cooling could launch in around 2027.