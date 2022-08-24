New iPhones expected as invites sent for Apple event

Apple on Wednesday sent media invitations to an event on Sept. 7 in which analysts expect the company to reveal new iPhones, a week earlier than it traditionally holds its fall event.

If Apple follows its pattern of shipping devices about a week and half after it unveils them, the move could add two weeks of iPhone sales to the company’s fiscal fourth quarter.

Apple plans to cut iPhone 14 production lag between China, India

Apple plans to start making the iPhone 14 in India about two months after its release out of China, in a move that will narrow the gap from the typical six to nine months for previous launches, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The company has been working with suppliers to ramp up manufacturing in India and the first iPhone 14s from the country are likely to be finished in late October or November, following the initial September release, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

