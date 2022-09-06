New Israel strikes put Aleppo airport out of service: Syria state media

Israeli strikes hit Syria’s Aleppo airport on Tuesday evening, damaging the runway and putting the facility out of service, the official SANA news agency said.

It is the second reported Israeli strike on the airport in northern Syria in less than a week.

“At around 8:16 pm (1716 GMT), the Israeli enemy fired missiles from the Mediterranean Sea… targeting Aleppo International Airport, damaging the runway and rendering it out of service,” it said.

SANA said earlier that Syrian air defences had intercepted some missiles, and reported material damage.

Syria’s private airline Cham Wings announced that all flights to and from Aleppo would be routed to the capital Damascus due to the strikes.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said several explosions were heard near Aleppo airport.

The monitor, which has a vast network of sources on the ground in Syria, said at least two missiles destroyed the depots, causing a fire and “heavy material damage”.

On Wednesday last week, SANA said Israeli strikes hit Aleppo airport, causing “some material damage”.

Since civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against its northern neighbour, targeting government troops.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of them.

Comments