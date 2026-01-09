New Joy-Con 2 models to arrive with Mario Tennis Fever on February 12

After seven months on the market, the Nintendo Switch 2 is finally receiving new colors for its Joy-Con controllers. Nintendo announced today that two new Joy-Con colors will launch on February 12, coinciding with the release of Mario Tennis Fever.

The new colors, dubbed “Light Purple” and “Light Green,” follow the design language established by the console’s launch controllers. Each unit features its respective color accenting the joystick and connection points, while the main shell remains mostly dark gray.

Currently, the only Joy-Con 2 colors available are the standard red and blue set included with the console. This offers fewer choices than the original Switch. The original launched with both a Neon Red/Blue and a gray model. While a minor grievance, this lack of variety makes it difficult to distinguish between multiple Switch 2 units in a single household or during local multiplayer sessions. The introduction of these new colors represents the first official opportunity for users to personalize their devices.

The new controllers are available for pre-order on Nintendo’s website for $99.99—the standard, albeit steep, price for Joy-Con 2 units. This pricing aligns with Nintendo’s recent trend of higher hardware costs. However, it hasn’t stopped the console from maintaining a presence in the market.

However, the definition of market success depends on one’s perspective. A report from November indicated the device saw the lowest volume of console sales for Nintendo in quite some time. This suggests that the platform’s momentum is still under scrutiny.