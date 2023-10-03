27.9 C
New meat prices notified in Karachi

By Rafay Hussain
KARACHI: The Karachi administration has fixed new government prices for mutton and beef meat and issued a notification in this regard, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Commissioner and Controller General of Prices and Supplies Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput issued a notification regarding the new prices for mutton and beef meat.

According to the new notification, the mutton price was fixed at Rs1,540 per kg.

The administration also fixed new prices for different varieties of beef meat which are given below:

  • Beef (Boneless): Rs795 per kg
  • Beef (With Bones): Rs635 per kg
  • Bachia (Boneless): Rs950 per kg
  • Bachia (With Bones): Rs800 per kg

The commissioner issued the order to farmers, wholesalers and retailers to display price lists in an obvious place. He also warned of strict legal action against those violating the price list.

