New minimum bank statement requirement for Greece Schengen visa

People who are planning to visit Greece, need to obtain a Schengen visa, which allows free mobility within the Schengen Territory for stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

To secure a Schengen visa for Greece, applicants must provide a series of essential documents. These include a completed visa application form, a passport with at least two blank pages (issued within the last ten years), a recent passport-sized photograph, and fingerprints (unless previously registered in the Visa Information System).

One of the critical requirements for every Pakistani, and citizen of any other country, is proof of sufficient funds to cover expenses during the stay in Greece. Applicants must submit bank and credit card statements for the last three months.

For the bank statement, the minimum daily requirement is €50, which amounts to approximately €1,500 or around Rs4,37,805 for a 30-day stay as of Dec 17, 2024. This financial proof ensures that applicants can bear the cost of their trip without financial strain.

Additionally, the travelers must have travel medical insurance that covers emergency medical care, hospitalisation, and repatriation, with a minimum coverage of €30,000. The visit visa fee of €80 must be paid in cash at the Consular Office of Greece in Islamabad on the day of the appointment.

This stringent documentation and bank statement aim to ensure that Pakistani travellers have the necessary resources and protection during their stay in Greece, enhancing the security and integrity of the Schengen visa system.

Greece is a treasure trove of historical and natural wonders, making it a top destination for travellers. The Acropolis of Athens stands as a symbol of ancient Greek civilisation, featuring the iconic Parthenon, the Temple of Athena Nike, and the Erechtheion.

Visitors can explore these ancient structures and enjoy panoramic views of Athens from the hilltop. The Acropolis Museum nearby houses a vast collection of artifacts from the Acropolis, offering deeper insights into the history and culture of ancient Greece.

Beyond Athens, the Greek islands are a major draw for tourists. Santorini, with its stunning sunsets, white-washed buildings, and crystal-clear waters, is a favourite among honeymooners and photographers.

Mykonos is renowned for its vibrant nightlife and beautiful beaches, while Crete offers a mix of historical sites, such as the Palace of Knossos, and natural beauty, including the Samaria Gorge. Each island has its unique charm, making Greece a diverse and captivating destination.