New mobile device recovered from Dania Shah: Sources

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) started interrogation against well-known late TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain widow Dania Shah, ARY News reported on Saturday.

FIA sources told ARY News that Dania Shah is being interrogated over the objectionable video which she allegedly leaked, adding that a new mobile device has been recovered from the suspect at the time of her arrest.

While recording her statement, She told FIA that the old mobile device was sold, however, the FIA alleged Dania for recording and sharing the videos from old mobile device.

According to details, Dania shah arrested on Thursday for allegedly sharing some inappropriate videos of Aamir Liaqat on social media. The FIA officials Confirmed that the action was taken place under the complaint of TV anchorperson’s daughter.

Earlier today, A judicial magistrate of district South sent late Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah to jail on judicial remand in an obscene video leak case.

Dania Shah was presented before the court today where the investigation officer (IO) sought the remand of Aamir Liaquat’s third wife.

He informed the court that the suspect was accused of releasing objectionable video of the late televangelist. After hearing arguments, the judge approved remand and granted IO to present a challan in next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that a welfare organisation had filed a petition against Dania in a district and sessions court. Some indecent videos of Aamir Liaquat Hussain had gone viral weeks before his death.

Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain had passed away in Karachi in June this year.

