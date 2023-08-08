New mom Ileana D’Cruz secretly tied the knot?

The newest mom in the Bollywood bloc, Ileana D’Cruz reportedly got married to her beau Michael Dolan earlier this year.

It was not too long ago that the ‘Barfi’ star introduced the ‘mystery’ man in her life to her fans, after announcing her first pregnancy earlier this year. The actor welcomed her first child, a baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1.

The latest reports from Indian media outlets suggest that Ileana D’Cruz had secretly married the father of her child, Michael Dolan, in May this year.

Acquiring the details of their wedding registry, the publication not only revealed the name of the actor’s husband exclusively but also revealed the couple tied the knot on May 13, i.e. a month after the pregnancy announcement.

The report also claimed that the monochromatic picture of herself in a white bridal gown which D’Cruz posted on Instagram around that time was from her own wedding to Dolan.

More details regarding her husband and their marriage were unknown.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood celebrity first announced her pregnancy in April this year, followed by a blurry picture with her mystery man a couple of months later. She first introduced her mystery man with a story post in July.

D’Cruz embraced motherhood earlier this month. Sharing the picture of her newborn baby boy, she wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world ♥️ Hearts beyond full.”

