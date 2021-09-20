New monsoon system to bring more rainfall in country from today

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office on Monday forecast entry of a new monsoon system in the country from this evening/night bringing a new spell of rainfall, ARY News reported.

The monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in the country from today, which will bring rainfall in Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region from today. The monsoon spell will likely to be continued till 25th September (Saturday).

This monsoon system will bring rainfall with wind and thunderstorm from Thursday 23rd September to Saturday 25th Sep (Saturday).

Rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab including Rawalpindi and Lahore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Gilgit-Baltistan with occasional gaps from today to Friday.

Rain with isolated heavy falls is also expected in South Punjab including Multan, eastern Balochistan including Quetta and Kalat and in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, TharParker, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana in Sindh from Thursday to Saturday, according to the weather report.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its September outlook predicted near normal rainfall for most parts of the country.

The southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern parts of Punjab and Kashmir, south eastern parts of Sindh and western parts of Balochistan are expected to receive slightly above normal rainfall in September, the PMD said.