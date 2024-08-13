New monsoon wave to enter in Baluchistan on August 15

QUETTA: A weather system bringing rainfall, will enter in Baluchistan from August 15, citing the Met Office ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The new monsoon spell will bring rain with wind or thundershower from 15th to 18th August with occasional gaps, according to the weather report.

Rainfall with isolated heavyfalls expected in Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kalat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Mastung, Sibbi, Sherani, Kohlu, Bolan, Harnai, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Makran coast.

Torrential rains may generate flash flooding in hill torrents of Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan and Lasbella in province, PDMA Baluchistan cautioned in an alert.

Provincial disaster management authority Baluchistan (PDMA) has also cautioned public to avoid visiting picnic points in these days.

It is to be mentioned here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more monsoon rains from the 14th of August in the country.

Met office informed that a low-pressure presently raining in northwestern parts of India is likely to move towards central parts of Pakistan carrying strong moisture from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal.