New oil, gas reserves discovered in Sindh

In a significant development, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), one of Pakistan’s leading exploration and production state-owned companies, has discovered gas and condensate at Dars West Well 02, located in Tando Allahyar District, Sindh.

The development was shared by the company in its filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“The Joint Venture of Dars West Development and Production Lease (D&PL) comprising Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (PSX: OGDC) as the operator (77.5 %) & GHPL (22.5 % carried) has discovered Gas & Condensate from its exploratory efforts into “C” Sands of Lower Goru Formation over Development Well Dars West 02,” the company’s filing on PSX revealed today.

It is important to note that the structure of Dars West Well 02 was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in-house expertise. The well was drilled down to a depth of 2081 Meters.

Dars West Well has tested 8.51 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas, 360 barrels per day (BPD) condensate through choke size 32/64″ at Well Head Flowing Pressure 1947 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI) from Lower Guru C-Sand (Exploratory Zone).

The discovery of Dars West Well 02 results from the aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company.

“It would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL, joint venture partners and the country,” OGDCL said.