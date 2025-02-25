web analytics
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
New oil, gas reserves discovered in Waziristan

Aleem Malik
By Aleem Malik
TOP NEWS

Aleem Malik
Aleem Malik
Aleem Malik is ARY News correspondent for power division, water resources, ministry of commerce and other business-related issues

ISLAMABAD: In a major breakthrough in local resource exploration, Mari Petroleum has announced the discovery of new oil and gas reserves in the Waziristan Block.

According to Mari Petroleum, the company is the lead operator in the Waziristan Block, holding a 55% stake. The discovery is expected to boost the country’s hydrocarbon resources.

The newly drilled Spinam-1 well is set to produce 12.96 million cubic feet of gas per day along with 20 barrels of condensate daily. Drilling at the site began on May 28, 2024.

The joint venture also includes OGDCL and OPI, with Mari Petroleum reaffirming its commitment to further hydrocarbon exploration.

The company has acknowledged the support of national security institutions, federal, and provincial governments in facilitating this milestone.

Read more: New oil, gas reserves found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earlier, in July 2024, Mari Petroleum Company successfully found new gas reserves from five wells in Sindh.

The company completed the testing, production, and transmission of an additional 3 million metric standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas.

This development was announced following the submission of detailed reports to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

According to Mari Petroleum, the natural gas extracted from the Ghazij Gas Field is now being supplied to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

On July 1, Mari Petroleum Company announced the discovery of new gas reserves in Sindh

The petroleum company penned a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange informing the discovery of the gas reserve in Sindh.

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

