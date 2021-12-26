PTI to be re-organized in Balochistan, says Qasim Suri

QUETTA: The newly appointed president of PTI in Balochistan and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri on Sunday announced to reorganize the party’s structure in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

The NA deputy speaker said that he would work alongside all members of the PTI and would personally visit all district of the province for reorganizing the party structure.

“The incumbent government will complete its tenure and will take measures needed to eliminate injustices meted out to the people of the province.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has announced a new party structure, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolved it over abysmal performance in the KP local bodies elections.

The announcement was made by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who said that Asad Umar has been appointed as the general secretary of the party while Aamer Kiani has been posted as additional secretary general.

Pervez Khattak will lead PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Zaidi in Sindh, Qasim Suri in Balochistan, Shafqat Mahmood in Punjab and Khusro Bakhtiyar in South Punjab, Fawad Chaudhry said in a message from his Twitter handle.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) dissolved all organizational structures of the party after Prime Minister Imran Khan led a meeting to review the performance of the party in KP local government elections.

During a press briefing, Fawad Chaudhry said that the prime minister has dissolved all organizations of the PTI and removed all office bearers from their positions.

“A special committee will be formed for ticket distribution,” he said adding the new committee would devise the party’s constitution and further reorganize party structure.

He said that the prime minister has expressed his no-confidence over party structure in KP as it emerged that tickets were distributed to family members while violating merit.

