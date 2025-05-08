White smoke emerges, a new pope has been elected

White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel on Thursday and the bells of St. Peter’s rang out, signalling that cardinals have elected a new pope to succeed Pope Francis and take charge of the Roman Catholic Church.

The election came on the first full day of voting by the 133 cardinal electors, who secluded themselves behind the Vatican’s medieval walls on Wednesday afternoon.

A joyous crowd in St. Peter’s Square cheered and applauded as the first puffs of smoke emerged from a small chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel, where the cardinals have been holding their secret ballot.

The identity of the pope and the name he has chosen as pontiff will be announced to the world from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica shortly.

The new pope will then step forward to deliver his first public address and blessing to the gathered crowds.