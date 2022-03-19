New prices of chicken, goat meat notified in Karachi

KARACHI: The commissioner Karachi on Saturday notified fresh prices for chicken and goat meat in the city that have witnessed a sharp increase following lumpy skin disease in cows and buffaloes, ARY NEWS reported.

The notification issued by Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon fixed price of live bird at Rs235 per kilograms while prices of a kilogram meat is being set at Rs365.

The rate of chicken from farm is being set at Rs220 per kilogram while wholeseller could purchase it at Rs228 per kilogram.

It further notified the price of goat meat at Rs1220.

The commissioner has ordered strict implementation on the fresh prices and directed the shopkeepers to notify the prices at visible places of their shops.

Following the outbreak of the lumpy skin disease in cattle, the price of chicken meat in Karachi has increased sharply and is being sold at Rs580 per kg.

As per details, the price of chicken meat is sky-rocketing in Karachi and meat is being sold at Rs580 in the port city, causing problems for the masses.

In Karachi, the price of chicken was recorded at Rs370 per kg for live bird and Rs570 per kg for meat.

During the month of February, a live bird was available at Rs190-210 per kg while the meat was sold at Rs350-380.

Sindh government also shut down cattle markets across the province amid the emergence of the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) epidemic caused by a vector-borne virus.

The Sindh government livestock and animal husbandry department has notified the closure of cattle markets, and also advised against consuming meat and milk of infected animals across Sindh including Karachi.

