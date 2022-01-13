New ranking of world’s most powerful passports for 2022

The new ranking of the world’s most powerful passports for 2022 has been revealed by Henley & Partners in which two Asian nations, Japan and Singapore, shared the top position.

The Henley Passport Index has ranked passports of 199 countries after comparing their visa-free access to 227 travel destinations. The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), according to the firm.

The top two Asian nations have visa-free access to 192 destinations around the world.

Germany and South Korea’s passports were declared second most powerful in the world as they have visa-free access to 190 destinations.

Four countries have shared the third spot including Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain for having access to 189 destinations. The fourth position is occupied by Austria, Denmark, France, Netherlands and Sweden, whereas, the first position is grabbed by Ireland and Portugal.

The other passports ranked among the top ten nations including Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) in the sixth position; Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece and Malta on seventh; Hungary and Poland on eighth; Lithuania and Slovakia on ninth, whereas, Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia were placed on the 10th spot.

China and Oman are sharing the 64th spot; India, Mauritania, Tajikistan on 84th; Pakistan on 108th while Afghanistan’s passport was declared the lowest powerful.

