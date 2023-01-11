New ranking: World’s most powerful passports in 2023

The Henley Passport Index, which has been regularly monitoring the world’s most travel-friendly passports since 2006, has released the latest ranking of the world’s powerful passports in 2023.

The latest ranking was announced according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), according to the firm.

Japan is once again top of the leaderboard, with its passport offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 193 destinations around the world.

Singapore and South Korea’s passports were declared second most powerful in the world as they have visa-free access to 192 destinations.

Spain and Germany have been placed on the 3rd spot with visa-free access to 190 destinations. Three countries including Italy, Finland, Luxembourg are standing on 4th position with access to 189 destinations.

The fifth position is occupied by Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden, whereas, the sixthh position is grabbed by France, Ireland, United Kingdom and Portugal.

Pakistan’s passport is standing at 106th position with visa-free access to 32 destinations.

The other passports ranked among the top ten nations including Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States (US) Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta and others.

null null

Comments