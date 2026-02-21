New Road Barriers In Oman To Minimize Crash Impact

Muscat: To enhance road safety and minimize fatalities from road accidents, the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) has installed flexible barriers.

These barriers, aimed at reducing the severity of vehicle collisions with road barriers, have been installed in the Qarout area of the Wilayat of Izki, Dakhiliyah Governorate, covering 300 meters of dangerous curves.

Upon collision, the cylinders, made of flexible materials, rotate around their axis to reduce the vehicle’s acceleration alongside the barrier, instead of a violent rebound or rollover.

The cylinders are designed according to precise standards and internationally approved crash tests. The Sultanate of Oman reported, according to NCSI, accidents due to crashes into fixed objects in 2024.