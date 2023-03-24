New routes for People’s electric bus service in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh government on Friday announced new routes for the Peoples’ Electric Bus Service in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The provincial minister Sharjeel Memon presided over the transport projects meeting in which the participants decided to run People’s Electric Service on new routes in Karachi.

Sharjeel Memon announced that the government is procuring more electric buses under the Sindh transport department. He said that the People’s Bus Service, BRT Red Line, Orange Line, and Yellow Line project have also been reviewed.

“Bilawal Bhutto instructed to complete the development projects at the earliest,” Memon said.

The information and transport minister said that the citizens of Karachi gave a huge mandate to the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) in the local body elections. He said that it is PPP’s priority to fulfil the expectations of the people of Karachi.

Memon announced that the yellow line project is going to be commenced soon. He said that the tender of Jam Sadiq bridge should be awarded by May 2, adding that any kind of delay will not be tolerated.

