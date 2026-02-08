New Rules Limit Fees and Commissions for Food Delivery Services in Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY: Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajil has issued Ministerial Resolution No. (10) of 2026, formally establishing the Regulations for Restaurant and Food Delivery.

The resolution sets out comprehensive guidelines for companies operating electronic platforms for restaurant and ready-made food delivery.

Key provisions include: Implementation of Regulations: Article 1 mandates the full implementation of the new regulations across the sector.

Platform Licensing Requirements:

Article 2 requires all companies licensed to operate electronic food delivery platforms to adjust their operations in line with the regulations.

This includes amending their license activity to include management of delivery services via electronic platforms, in accordance with approved international classifications.

Companies must comply within two months of the regulations’ effective date.

Contractual Fees and Limits:

Article 3 stipulates that fees, commissions, and charges in existing contracts between service providers and customers will serve as a fixed maximum limit until the end of 2026. Contracts remain legally binding for their term, though parties may mutually agree to reductions under the new regulations.

Guidelines for Licensed Operators:

Article 4 requires all licensed companies and individuals to adhere to consumer delivery service guidelines approved by the Competition Protection Authority under Decision No. (1) of 2026, which form an integral part of this resolution.

Submission of Compliance Reports:

Article 5 mandates that companies submit their service regulations to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry within one month of the resolution’s issuance.

Implementation and Enforcement:

Article 6 confirms that the resolution takes effect immediately and will be enforced by relevant authorities within their respective jurisdictions.

Any previous provisions contradicting this resolution are repealed, and it will be published in the Official Gazette.

The move is part of the Ministry’s efforts to standardize electronic food delivery services, ensure fair pricing, and enhance consumer protection in the rapidly growing sector.