New timings announced for schools during PSL X matches

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department has announced new timings for schools located in specific areas of Lahore to avoid traffic congestion during the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL X) matches, ARY News reported.

The revised timings will apply to schools near the Gaddafi Stadium and surrounding areas, including Gulberg, Model Town, Ferozepur Road, Shadman, Canal Road, Upper Mall, and Zahoor Elahi Road.

According to the notification, the affected schools will operate from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm. The new timings will be in effect from April 24 to May 18, coinciding with the PSL matches scheduled in Lahore.

All matches in Lahore will be day-night games, starting at 7:00 PM.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) commenced selling tickets for the Pakistan Super League-X (PSL-10) online as the six-team competition is scheduled to start on April 11.

The tournament will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, with the final scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 18 May. A total of 34 matches will be played across 37 days in the PSL X.

“Physical tickets for the PSL X will go on sale at designated TCS express centres across the country (infographic attached) from Monday, 7 April at 4pm onwards. Tickets booked online can also be collected from designated TCS pick-up centres or can be home-delivered by the TCS,” the PCB said in a statement.

“As part of the PCB’s vision to enhance fan engagement and to provide a unique match-day experience to the fans, a ticket-raffle will be held during every match with exciting prizes like motorcycles, smartphones and gift hampers are up for grabs. More details on the process of ticket-raffle will be shared in due course.”