New school timings post-summer vacations announced 

KARACHI: The Sindh School Education & Literacy Department has released new timings for public and private schools and colleges across the province, ARY News reported.

The new school timings will be effective from August 1, 2025, as educational institutions prepare to resume activities after the summer vacation ends on July 31.

The schedule applies to both single and double-shift institutions at the primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels, as well as colleges.

For single-shift primary schools, classes will run from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, with an early closure at 12:00 PM on Fridays.

Double-shift primary schools will operate the first shift from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM (Monday to Thursday and Saturday) and until 12:00 PM on Fridays, while the second shift will run from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM daily.

Single-shift secondary and higher secondary schools will follow a schedule of 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, concluding at 12:00 PM on Fridays.

For double-shift secondary schools, the first shift will operate from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM (Monday to Thursday and Saturday) and until 10:30 AM on Fridays, with the second shift running from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM daily.

Colleges will observe timings of 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, with a shorter schedule of 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Fridays.

Evening shift colleges will operate from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday to Thursday and Saturday, and from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM on Fridays.