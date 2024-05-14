New Spider-Man series starring Nicolas Cage announced

Nicolas Cage is set to star in Spider-Man Noir, a live-action series set to stream on MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video.

MGM Studios made the announcement on Tuesday regarding the series development on which began in February 2023, Variety reported.

However, Nicolas Cage was not included in the series at that time.

Amazon MGM Studios’ Vernon Sanders said that the expansion of the Marvel universe through Spider-Man Noir was a special opportunity.

“The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way,” he added.

While Cage played Spider-Man Noir in the animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” it will be the first instance the character has been portrayed in a live-action project.

Read more: Tom Holland major reveals update about Spider-Man 4

The official logline of Noir stated, “The story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.”

The co-showrunners for the series are Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot joined by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, who will be executive producers.

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios are producing the series.

Previously, Sony released the live-action films Venom and its sequel Let There Be Carnage starring Tom Hardy, Morbius starring Jared Leto and Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character,” Sony’s Katherine Pope said.