New timings for schools announce

LAHORE: The Punjab Educational Department on Wednesday issued a new order regarding the changes in government and private school timings, effective from February 01, ARY News reported.

The Department of School Education revised the schedule for schools across Lahore according to which all regular schools will commence classes at 8:30 in the morning and conclude at 2:30 in the afternoon.

According to the official notification, the specific timings are also mentioned for girls’ schools, which will start at 8:15AM and end at 2:15PM.

For schools operating in double shifts, the first shift will run from 7:45 in the morning until 12:15 in the afternoon, as per the notification. However, the second shift is scheduled to begin at 12:30 in the afternoon and continue until 5:00 in the evening.

